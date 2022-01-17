Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,990 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 94,228.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,603 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 6,596 shares during the period. Family Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 93,925 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $44,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,084 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 26,722 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $12,800,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $499.11 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $531.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $474.35. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $311.56 and a twelve month high of $572.67. The company has a market cap of $49.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.71 and a beta of 1.37.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $555.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $580.82.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.12, for a total transaction of $6,529,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.22, for a total value of $760,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,875 shares of company stock valued at $30,746,594. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.