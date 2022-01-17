Paparazzi (PAZZI) Price Hits $0.0003

Paparazzi (CURRENCY:PAZZI) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. Paparazzi has a total market cap of $13,244.31 and $102.00 worth of Paparazzi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paparazzi coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Paparazzi has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Paparazzi

Paparazzi (CRYPTO:PAZZI) is a coin. Its launch date was May 14th, 2020. Paparazzi’s total supply is 168,717,761 coins and its circulating supply is 42,734,738 coins. Paparazzi’s official Twitter account is @paparazzi_coin . Paparazzi’s official website is pazzi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Paparazzi is a photo-centric blockchain-based platform to provide a seamless process of capturing, sharing, and trading a graphic memory. Within seconds, people can capture the moment they are in and share it with friends and families across the borders. These personal moments are not limited to an individual entity. For instance, travel guides, photographs, and artworks are all commercial merchandise. “

Paparazzi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paparazzi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paparazzi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paparazzi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

