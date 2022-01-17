Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Sets New 1-Year High at $597.00

Shares of Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 597 ($8.10) and last traded at GBX 590 ($8.01), with a volume of 22985 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 583 ($7.91).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.55) price target on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 660 ($8.96) target price on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paragon Banking Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 579.60 ($7.87).

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 548.12 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 547.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.74, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 18.90 ($0.26) per share. This is a boost from Paragon Banking Group’s previous dividend of $7.20. This represents a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Paragon Banking Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.34%.

In related news, insider Richard Woodman purchased 2,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 543 ($7.37) per share, for a total transaction of £11,913.42 ($16,171.33).

About Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG)

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

