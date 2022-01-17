ParkinGo Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 17th. One ParkinGo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0733 or 0.00000173 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. ParkinGo has a market cap of $1.48 million and $602.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ParkinGo alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,218.65 or 0.99885069 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.04 or 0.00092373 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006513 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00031871 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003831 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00037266 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $299.50 or 0.00708598 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ParkinGo

GOT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ParkinGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParkinGo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.