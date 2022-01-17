Parsec Financial Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. cut its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 50.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,759 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 24,654 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $7,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

NASDAQ:FB opened at $331.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $333.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.23. The stock has a market cap of $923.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1 year low of $247.16 and a 1 year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. DZ Bank lowered Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price target on Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.00.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.96, for a total value of $26,356,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 616,640 shares of company stock valued at $204,690,390. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.