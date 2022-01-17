Parsec Financial Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 77.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,946 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,645,000 after buying an additional 5,311 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 28,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,714,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth $69,749,000. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 7,144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LMT opened at $372.62 on Monday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $396.99. The company has a market capitalization of $102.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $346.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $354.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $340.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Bank of America lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $385.28.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

