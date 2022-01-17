Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $4.87 Million Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 165.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,882 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.3% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,771,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 7.6% in the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $457,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,882,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lam Research by 98.7% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,377,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041 shares in the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total value of $7,125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $3,049,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,555 shares of company stock worth $29,250,803. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $729.82 on Monday. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $481.05 and a 52-week high of $731.85. The stock has a market cap of $102.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $675.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $623.90.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 34.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 20.26%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $770.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $710.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $680.00 to $777.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $597.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $715.46.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

