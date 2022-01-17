Parsec Financial Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,437 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Adobe by 5.9% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 1.8% in the third quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 892 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its position in Adobe by 0.7% in the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 6.0% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 302 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $1,500,427.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $318,294.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,379 shares of company stock valued at $2,507,566. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $520.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $609.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $620.20. The stock has a market cap of $248.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.01. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADBE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $820.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $666.56.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

