Parsec Financial Management Inc. Sells 122,657 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 63.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,067 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 122,657 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,352,100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,872,035,000 after buying an additional 2,290,247 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 38.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,585,684 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,069,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,795 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 511.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,179,600 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $307,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,400 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 25.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,797,725 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,226,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 45.4% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 5,222,576 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $736,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,636 shares in the last quarter. 30.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart stock opened at $145.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $402.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $152.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.96.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total transaction of $87,720,095.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $1,440,667.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,014,546. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

