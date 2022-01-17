PARSIQ Price Up 16.5% This Week (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $68.98 million and $2.35 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PARSIQ coin can now be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00001142 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded 16.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PARSIQ Coin Profile

PARSIQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 142,923,483 coins. The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

PARSIQ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

