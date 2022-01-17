Particl Market Capitalization Hits $18.73 Million (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. In the last week, Particl has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar. Particl has a market capitalization of $18.73 million and approximately $9,844.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Particl coin can now be bought for approximately $1.58 or 0.00003738 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Particl Coin Profile

Particl (CRYPTO:PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 11,751,238 coins and its circulating supply is 11,846,462 coins. Particl’s official website is particl.io . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

Buying and Selling Particl

