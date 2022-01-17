Pax Dollar (USDP) 1-Day Volume Hits $4.16 Million

Pax Dollar (CURRENCY:USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $944.51 million and approximately $4.16 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pax Dollar coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pax Dollar has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.90 or 0.00111052 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00015861 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000758 BTC.

About Pax Dollar

Pax Dollar (USDP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 coins. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @PaxosStandard . Pax Dollar’s official website is paxos.com/standard . Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxos Standard (PAX) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis. Why Use Paxos Standard: Hold digital assets in PAX to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

