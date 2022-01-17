Pax Dollar (USDP) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $14.97 Million

Pax Dollar (CURRENCY:USDP) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. One Pax Dollar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $945.69 million and approximately $14.97 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pax Dollar has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.82 or 0.00112990 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00015593 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000781 BTC.

About Pax Dollar

Pax Dollar (USDP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 coins. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxos Standard (PAX) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis. Why Use Paxos Standard: Hold digital assets in PAX to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

Pax Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

