PAYCENT Achieves Market Cap of $87,972.76 (PYN)

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 17th. During the last seven days, PAYCENT has traded up 42.1% against the U.S. dollar. One PAYCENT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. PAYCENT has a market capitalization of $87,972.76 and $22.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PAYCENT alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005246 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00056444 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006957 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PAYCENT Coin Profile

PAYCENT (CRYPTO:PYN) is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. The official website for PAYCENT is paycent.com . The official message board for PAYCENT is medium.com/@paycent . PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

Buying and Selling PAYCENT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAYCENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAYCENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAYCENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAYCENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.