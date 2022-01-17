Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 31.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,930 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Paychex were worth $5,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 96,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,902,000 after purchasing an additional 10,558 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 380.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 98,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,074,000 after purchasing an additional 77,896 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Paychex by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 81,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,153,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen raised Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.21.

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $91,910.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $72,716.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 257,586 shares of company stock worth $34,549,139 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX opened at $125.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.93. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.30 and a 1 year high of $138.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.79%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

