Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $99.58 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) will report sales of $99.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Paycor HCM’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $99.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $99.42 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paycor HCM will report full year sales of $404.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $404.19 million to $406.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $467.50 million, with estimates ranging from $459.85 million to $487.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Paycor HCM.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $92.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.54 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paycor HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.54.

In other Paycor HCM news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Pride sold 1,791,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $55,185,930.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott David Miller bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $72,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PYCR. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Paycor HCM during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paycor HCM stock opened at $24.26 on Monday. Paycor HCM has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $39.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.42.

About Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

