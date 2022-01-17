PCHAIN (PI) Price Reaches $0.0457

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. Over the last seven days, PCHAIN has traded flat against the US dollar. One PCHAIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0457 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PCHAIN has a market cap of $37.27 million and approximately $3.44 million worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PCHAIN Coin Profile

PI is a coin. It was first traded on March 29th, 2019. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,611,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 816,469,012 coins. PCHAIN’s official website is pchain.org . PCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/@PCHAIN . PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is the world’s first native multi-chain system supporting EVMwith original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It will make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

