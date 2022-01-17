PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Boosts Position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) by 425.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,420 shares during the period. Stantec accounts for approximately 1.8% of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Stantec worth $4,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of STN. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Stantec by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Stantec in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Stantec in the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Stantec by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE STN traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.87. 2,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,350. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.45. Stantec Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.09 and a 12-month high of $58.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $740.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.32 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 4.48%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stantec Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.133 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Stantec from C$69.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Stantec from C$70.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. CIBC boosted their target price on Stantec from C$73.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Stantec from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Stantec from C$67.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.46.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

