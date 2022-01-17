PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Boosts Stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,705 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,324,171 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,384,000 after purchasing an additional 480,169 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $482,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 176,821 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 460,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,831,000 after purchasing an additional 72,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,571,552 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $93,964,000 after purchasing an additional 127,308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

NYSE:CNQ traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.94. The stock had a trading volume of 4,932,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,702,990. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of $22.40 and a one year high of $52.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.81.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.21. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.4731 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 46.70%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.59.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

Further Reading: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.