PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Buys 23,190 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 38.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,190 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Railway accounts for about 1.9% of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $5,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter valued at approximately $499,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 49,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 41.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,076,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,079,000 after buying an additional 316,905 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 12.4% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,368,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $154,691,000 after buying an additional 261,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 38.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 480,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,365,000 after buying an additional 132,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

CP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$116.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.05.

Shares of CP stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.50. 4,777,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,584,670. The stock has a market cap of $51.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.40. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52-week low of $64.37 and a 52-week high of $83.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.1536 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.25%.

Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

