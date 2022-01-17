PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Cuts Position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lessened its position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,640 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in American Campus Communities by 585.3% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in American Campus Communities during the second quarter valued at $38,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in American Campus Communities during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in American Campus Communities during the second quarter valued at $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACC. Citigroup upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Campus Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.86.

Shares of ACC traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.61. The stock had a trading volume of 891,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.83. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $57.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 427.77, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $228.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,446.15%.

In related news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 5,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $296,995.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 12,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $642,640.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

