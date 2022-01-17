PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Decreases Position in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lessened its holdings in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 547,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 61,780 shares during the quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. owned 0.09% of Crescent Point Energy worth $2,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Crescent Point Energy by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,940,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,168,000 after purchasing an additional 431,344 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Crescent Point Energy by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,163,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,775,000 after purchasing an additional 281,705 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Crescent Point Energy by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,648,668 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,234 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Crescent Point Energy by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 235,952 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPG traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.63. 6,624,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,665,860. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.66 and a 12-month high of $6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.72.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 78.23% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $673.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CPG shares. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$9.00 to C$9.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Scotiabank cut shares of Crescent Point Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.25.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

