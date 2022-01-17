PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Grows Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial comprises about 1.7% of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $4,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 1,383.3% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 32.1% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 24.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 123.9% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $160.56. The company had a trading volume of 3,633,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,810,350. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.42. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $99.82 and a 1-year high of $177.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $1.64. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.96%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COF. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.46.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

