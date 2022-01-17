PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Has $2.14 Million Stock Position in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its stake in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 450,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of NexGen Energy worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NexGen Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 20.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NXE. TD Securities cut their price target on NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday. boosted their price target on NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexGen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.39.

NYSEAMERICAN NXE traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $4.61. 154,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,780,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 16.04 and a quick ratio of 16.04. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $6.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 2.04.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

NexGen Energy Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

