PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Has $2.95 Million Holdings in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 422,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. owned about 0.29% of SilverCrest Metals worth $2,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SILV. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 3.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,817,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,563,000 after purchasing an additional 263,129 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in SilverCrest Metals by 2.7% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,441,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,982,000 after acquiring an additional 91,450 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in SilverCrest Metals by 7.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,152,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,519,000 after acquiring an additional 213,878 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in SilverCrest Metals by 10,761.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 624,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after acquiring an additional 618,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in SilverCrest Metals by 57.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 481,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 174,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.

NYSEMKT:SILV traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.73. The stock had a trading volume of 473,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,102. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 6.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.21 and a beta of 0.97.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. Research analysts predict that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

