PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Has $3.01 Million Holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 36,710 shares during the quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $3,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Teck Resources by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 269,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,689,000 after buying an additional 61,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 305.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,074,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,748,000 after purchasing an additional 808,971 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,475,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,985,000 after purchasing an additional 541,090 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares during the period. 48.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TECK traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.98. 320,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,511,240. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.10 and its 200-day moving average is $25.62. The company has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Teck Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $17.31 and a 1-year high of $34.78.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.0399 dividend. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 11.68%.

Several analysts have issued reports on TECK shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup upgraded Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Teck Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.13.

Teck Resources Profile

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

