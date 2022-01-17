PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Has $6.60 Million Stock Holdings in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its position in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,100 shares during the quarter. GFL Environmental makes up approximately 2.4% of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. owned about 0.05% of GFL Environmental worth $6,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GFL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 234,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,503,000 after purchasing an additional 97,838 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 692.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 65,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 17,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,442,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,966,000 after buying an additional 33,517 shares in the last quarter. 59.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.68.

GFL stock traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.13. 188,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,341,170. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.79 and a 1-year high of $43.71.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 17.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.88%.

GFL Environmental Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

