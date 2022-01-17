PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Has $7.96 Million Stock Position in Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its position in shares of Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) by 31.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 47,200 shares during the period. Precision Drilling accounts for 2.9% of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. owned about 1.48% of Precision Drilling worth $7,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PDS. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Precision Drilling by 88.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Precision Drilling in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Precision Drilling by 1,144.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Precision Drilling by 73.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osmium Partners LLC bought a new stake in Precision Drilling in the second quarter valued at $292,000. 41.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$55.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$66.00 target price on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Precision Drilling has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.91.

Precision Drilling stock traded up $4.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.86. 125,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,550. Precision Drilling Co. has a 52-week low of $19.22 and a 52-week high of $50.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($1.56). Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 14.34% and a negative net margin of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $253.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Precision Drilling Co. will post -9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

