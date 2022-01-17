PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Invests $1.27 Million in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth $681,000. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth $1,592,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,707,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth $1,656,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ulta Beauty news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total value of $2,115,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total value of $20,530,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $485.00 target price (up previously from $460.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $483.00 to $506.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $449.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA traded down $3.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $374.48. 903,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,590. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $276.00 and a 12-month high of $422.43. The firm has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $395.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $376.42.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

