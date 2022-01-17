PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Invests $1.60 Million in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the 2nd quarter worth $199,000. Financial Council Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the 3rd quarter worth $368,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the 3rd quarter worth $399,000. 65.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

CIGI traded down $2.67 on Monday, reaching $138.74. 53,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,100. Colliers International Group Inc. has a one year low of $85.43 and a one year high of $150.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.90. Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a negative return on equity of 71.11%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Colliers International Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.25%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. National Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.00.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

See Also: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.