PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 161,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,726,000. Kirkland Lake Gold accounts for approximately 2.4% of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. owned 0.06% of Kirkland Lake Gold at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bennicas & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 52,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 351,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,600,000 after purchasing an additional 5,222 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,815,000. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. bought a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. 51.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

Shares of KL traded down $0.37 on Monday, reaching $40.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,743,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,130. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.33. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 12-month low of $31.72 and a 12-month high of $46.98.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $666.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.31 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 34.70% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is currently 22.66%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares lowered shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$61.00 to C$52.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$55.50 to C$56.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.84.

Kirkland Lake Gold Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake Mine. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.