PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Sells 399,636 Shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lowered its position in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) by 62.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 399,636 shares during the quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. owned 0.09% of TransAlta worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of TransAlta by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,599 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of TransAlta by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 22,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 6,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TAC. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. National Bank Financial increased their target price on TransAlta from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank increased their target price on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.90.

TAC stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.27. 9,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,510. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.73. TransAlta Co. has a 1-year low of $7.96 and a 1-year high of $12.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.51). The firm had revenue of $675.10 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransAlta Co. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.29%.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

