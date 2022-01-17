PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Sells 50,250 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,525 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 50,250 shares during the period. Suncor Energy makes up approximately 2.0% of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $5,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 56,134 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 34,474 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 115.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,645 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 12,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 333,386 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SU traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.23. The stock had a trading volume of 6,200,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,504,390. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.40 and a 52 week high of $28.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.28 and a 200 day moving average of $22.55. The company has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.70.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 7.02%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 101.55%.

SU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Suncor Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Suncor Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Suncor Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.93.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

