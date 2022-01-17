PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Sells 51,000 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 42.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 51,000 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $2,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMH. Natixis purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter worth $18,718,000. Boston Partners raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,097,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,208,000 after purchasing an additional 79,276 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 68,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 29,087 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 128.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 75,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 42,199 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMH. BTIG Research upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.11.

In other news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $1,058,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMH traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.75. 157,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,835,780. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $28.63 and a 12-month high of $44.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.81. The firm has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.57.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $339.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

