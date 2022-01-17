PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Sells 92,430 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 75.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,772 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 92,430 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BNS. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter worth $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 124.5% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 622.3% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 317.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. 46.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $87.68 to $100.91 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.90.

Shares of NYSE BNS traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.53. 2,133,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,208,610. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $52.97 and a 12-month high of $74.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.92. The firm has a market cap of $89.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.97.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 14.86%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.7817 dividend. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 51.72%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

