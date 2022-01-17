PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Takes Position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new stake in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HRI. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Herc by 279.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,696,000 after purchasing an additional 359,480 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Herc in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,323,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Herc by 103.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 251,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,658,000 after buying an additional 127,896 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Herc by 6.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,350,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $220,688,000 after buying an additional 78,306 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Herc by 224.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,754,000 after buying an additional 70,863 shares during the period. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HRI shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Herc from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Herc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut Herc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $222.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Herc from $143.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Herc from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.00.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 87,952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.63, for a total value of $16,062,673.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 29,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.40, for a total value of $5,404,784.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 196,622 shares of company stock valued at $35,259,811 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HRI traded down $5.57 on Monday, hitting $162.96. 306,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,710. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $171.76 and a 200-day moving average of $150.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.19 and a 52 week high of $203.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 2.75.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.04. Herc had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $550.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

