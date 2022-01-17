PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. reduced its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,710 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $3,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NTR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Nutrien by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,583,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,906,000 after buying an additional 569,336 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 148.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 6,797 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 6,561.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 68,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,134,000 after buying an additional 67,186 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the second quarter worth about $618,000. Finally, abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 18.7% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 190,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,553,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NTR traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $71.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,436,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,356,310. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.98. The company has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.49. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $49.10 and a 52-week high of $77.35.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.26%. Nutrien’s revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.46%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NTR. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Nutrien from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $85.00 price target on Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TD Securities upped their price target on Nutrien from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.38.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

