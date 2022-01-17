PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,308 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,130 shares during the period. Enbridge accounts for 2.6% of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $7,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 222.4% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Shares of NYSE ENB traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.66. The company had a trading volume of 4,243,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,451,520. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $84.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.82. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.41 and a 1-year high of $43.35.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.673 dividend. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 120.27%.

ENB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James started coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.40.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.