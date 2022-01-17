Peanut (NUX) Trading 2.2% Lower This Week

Peanut (CURRENCY:NUX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 17th. One Peanut coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000504 BTC on major exchanges. Peanut has a total market capitalization of $2.01 million and $283,923.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Peanut has traded down 2.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005297 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00056596 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007145 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Peanut

Peanut is a coin. Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,476,069 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

Buying and Selling Peanut

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peanut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peanut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peanut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

