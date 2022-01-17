Pebble Beach Systems Group (LON:PEB) Trading Down 0.2%

Pebble Beach Systems Group plc (LON:PEB)’s share price fell 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 12.23 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 12.23 ($0.17). 50,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 185,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.25 ($0.17).

The stock has a market capitalization of £15.23 million and a P/E ratio of 10.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 11.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 11.03.

Pebble Beach Systems Group Company Profile (LON:PEB)

Pebble Beach Systems Group plc designs and delivers automation, integrated channel, and virtualized playout solutions for the broadcast and streaming service markets worldwide. It also provides Web based monitoring, management, and control; IP connectivity; and Playout in a Box solutions. The company was formerly known as Vislink plc and changed its name to Pebble Beach Systems Group plc in February 2017.

