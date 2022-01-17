PegNet Trading 498.7% Higher Over Last Week (PEG)

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 17th. PegNet has a market cap of $820,801.45 and approximately $298.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PegNet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, PegNet has traded 498.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00061090 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.97 or 0.00068423 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,215.72 or 0.07594222 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,470.01 or 1.00296926 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00068542 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00007769 BTC.

About PegNet

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here . PegNet’s official website is pegnet.org . The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

PegNet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PegNet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PegNet using one of the exchanges listed above.

