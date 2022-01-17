Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.00 Per Share, Truist Securities Forecasts

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) – Equities researchers at Truist Securities lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Penn National Gaming in a report issued on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Securities analyst B. Jonas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.00 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.39. Truist Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $130.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock.

Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

PENN stock opened at $44.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.63. Penn National Gaming has a one year low of $43.36 and a one year high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 350.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 19,455 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 428.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 155.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 30.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

