Peony (PNY) Trading Up 4.2% This Week

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. During the last seven days, Peony has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. One Peony coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000731 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Peony has a total market cap of $30.74 million and $82,247.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Peony alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00039934 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Peony

Peony (CRYPTO:PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 99,353,495 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Peony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.