Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, an increase of 43.7% from the December 15th total of 876,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 476,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

PRFT stock traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $102.72. 393,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,260. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Perficient has a fifty-two week low of $47.32 and a fifty-two week high of $153.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.92.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $192.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.51 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Perficient will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group raised their target price on Perficient from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Perficient from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.17.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Perficient by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,749 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 976 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,921 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Delta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,812 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

