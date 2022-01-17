Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Acquires 1,111 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,346 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter valued at $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 857.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 53.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 316.7% during the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $520.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $248.01 billion, a PE ratio of 51.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.01. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $609.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $620.20.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $770.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $666.56.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $1,500,427.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $318,294.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,379 shares of company stock worth $2,507,566 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

