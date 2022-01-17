Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Grows Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,398 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,789.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,711.71 and a twelve month high of $3,019.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,894.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,801.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $16.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, November 8th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,185.00 to $3,540.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,237.31.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

