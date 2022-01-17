Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Sells 277 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Anthem makes up 1.5% of Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Anthem were worth $12,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its position in shares of Anthem by 36.9% in the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Anthem in the third quarter valued at about $505,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem in the third quarter valued at about $620,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Anthem by 83.7% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

ANTM stock opened at $452.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $286.04 and a one year high of $470.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $435.37 and its 200 day moving average is $404.17. The firm has a market cap of $109.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.06.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.29%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ANTM shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Anthem from $425.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Anthem in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Anthem from $445.00 to $497.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho upgraded Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Anthem from $408.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $485.29.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $501,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.