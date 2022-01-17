PetroDollar (XPD) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $54.00

PetroDollar (CURRENCY:XPD) traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. One PetroDollar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0084 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. PetroDollar has a market cap of $540,485.87 and approximately $54.00 worth of PetroDollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PetroDollar has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000152 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000020 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Version (V) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About PetroDollar

PetroDollar (CRYPTO:XPD) is a coin. PetroDollar’s total supply is 63,993,275 coins. PetroDollar’s official Twitter account is @thepetrodollar and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PetroDollar is a peer-to-peer digital currency designed to deflate with relation to the world crude oils reserves. PetroDollar has a approximate 1:10,000 relationship to barrels of oil still existing in the ground, thus creating an analogy of the USD/OIL trading pair. Every transaction(Tx) broadcast over the PetroDollar network will be charged a transaction fee to be destroyed in line with oil depletion. Transaction fees are destroyed autonomously, at an organic rate based on a mathematical model of the oil market. PetroDollar has a current fee of 1.429% of the amount transmitted, increasing to approximately 15% in year 2045. “

Buying and Selling PetroDollar

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PetroDollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PetroDollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PetroDollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

