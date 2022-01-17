PetroTal (LON:PTAL) Hits New 12-Month High at $28.50

Shares of PetroTal Corp. (LON:PTAL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 28.50 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 28.50 ($0.39), with a volume of 1958257 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.50 ($0.35).

PTAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 45 ($0.61) target price on shares of PetroTal in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 45 ($0.61) target price on shares of PetroTal in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

The company has a market capitalization of £235.60 million and a P/E ratio of 4.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 22.11 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 19.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.81.

PetroTal Corp. engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of crude oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its primary asset is the Bretana oil field located in the MaraÃ±Ã³n Basin of northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Sterling Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PetroTal Corp.

