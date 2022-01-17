Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 0.8% of Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Amundi purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $787,786,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,182,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $972,273,000 after acquiring an additional 10,810,020 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,709,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,398,393,000 after acquiring an additional 9,156,521 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 456,203,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,864,934,000 after acquiring an additional 5,289,511 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 318.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 5,800,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $227,143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,072,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,232,621. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The company has a market capitalization of $308.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

In other news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays set a $54.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.81.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.